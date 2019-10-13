Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

German DJ Zedd Banned in China for Liking Twitter Post by Official 'South Park' Account

Animated show 'South Park' has been targeted by China for its recent episode, 'Band in China', in which it made fun of the country's censorship and had a major character deliver an epithet as a response.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
German DJ Zedd Banned in China for Liking Twitter Post by Official 'South Park' Account
File photo of DJ Zedd. (Reuters)

Los Angeles: German DJ Zedd has been permanently banned by China for liking a tweet from the South Park official Twitter account.

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, shared the news on Twitter.

"I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet," he posted on the microblogging site.

Animated show "South Park" has been targeted by China for its recent episode, "Band in China", in which it made fun of the country's censorship and had a major character deliver an epithet as a response.

China has since been pro-active in censoring "South Park" content on its own search engines and social media.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone also released a statement regarding the show's ban, saying, "Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy.

"Xi doesn't look just like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn's sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram