1-MIN READ

German Foreign Minister Says US is More Than A One-man Show

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (Photo Credit: AP)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that those who continue to add fuel to the fire in the current situation are acting irresponsibly.

The United States is more than a one man show and good losers are more important for the working of democracy than great winners, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday in an interview with the Funke media group.

“The USA is more than a one-man show. Those who continue to add fuel to the fire in the current situation are acting irresponsibly,” Maas said in the interview, which appeared in Berliner Morgenpost and other newspapers.


