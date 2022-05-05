CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » German Foreign Minister Will Visit Ukraine Shortly, Chancellor Says
1-MIN READ

German Foreign Minister Will Visit Ukraine Shortly, Chancellor Says

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine shortly. (Image: Reuters)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in mid-April but Kyiv refused to welcome him, amid disquiet over his past support of rapprochement with Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine shortly, after the two countries mended a diplomatic rift over Kyiv’s refusal to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Steinmeier held “good talks" earlier on Thursday, Scholz told a news conference.

The German head of state had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in mid-April but Kyiv refused to welcome him, amid disquiet over his past support of rapprochement with Russia.

Kyiv’s refusal caused a scandal in Germany and prompted Scholz to say he would not visit the war-torn country before the German president had done so.

first published:May 05, 2022, 23:48 IST