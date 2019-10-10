Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

German Gunman Published Anti-Semitic 'Manifesto', Livestreamed Synagogue Attack on Twitch

The assault on Wednesday took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman filming the attack and posting a video online in which he launched a diatribe against Jews.

AFP

Updated:October 10, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
German Gunman Published Anti-Semitic 'Manifesto', Livestreamed Synagogue Attack on Twitch
Amateur video showing the man in combat clothing firing shots from behind a car parked in the street. (Reuters)

Berlin: A gunman who shot dead two people in the German city of Halle published an anti-Semitic "manifesto" online more than a week ago, the SITE monitoring group and German media said Thursday.

The assault on Wednesday took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman filming the attack and posting a video online in which he launched a diatribe against Jews.

Rita Katz, the director of SITE, which tracks the online activity of extremist groups, said on Twitter that a PDF document, apparently the gunman's manifesto, had surfaced online showing "pictures of the weapons and ammunition he used".

It also referenced his live stream as well as his objective to kill "anti-whites", including Jews. "This manifesto document, which appears to have been created a week ago on October 1, gives yet more indication how much planning and preparation" the gunman put into the attack, she said.

German newspaper Die Welt reported that the text, which is about 10 pages long and written in English, specifically mentions the plan to attack the synagogue in Halle during Yom Kippur.

The rampage was streamed live for 35 minutes on Twitch, and eventually seen by some 2,200 people, the online platform said, in a chilling reminder of the mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand last March which was also online in real-time.

Police subsequently captured the Halle suspect after a gun battle that left him injured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram