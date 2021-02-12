News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»World»German Health Minister Says Border Closures "Unavoidable"
1-MIN READ

German Health Minister Says Border Closures "Unavoidable"

German Health Minister Says Border Closures

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said entry bans on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14 were necessary to prevent the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

BERLIN: German Health Minister Jens Spahn said entry bans on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol region from Feb. 14 were necessary to prevent the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

“They are unavoidable for a certain period of time to prevent the spread of dangerous virus variants,” Spahn told a news conference.

Separately, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said more of the economy could be opened up in some states before a planned March 7 end to lockdown restrictions if they have a seven-day coronavirus incidence that is stable below 35 per 100,000 people.

“That’s my understanding, yes,” Seibert told reporters, referring to Wednesday’s latest lockdown agreement by the government and the 16 federal states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...