English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
German Jews Angry at Plan for Sausage Museum on Site of Former Nazi Camp
Friends of the Thuringian Sausage, an association that runs a museum in honour of the delicacy named after the region, want to move to a new building to be located on land where the Nazis held prisoners in a so-called subcamp in World War Two.
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp. (Image for representation: Reuters)
Berlin: Germany's Jewish community is angry at plans to build a museum celebrating a local sausage delicacy on the site of a facility where the Nazis held Jews before sending them to the Buchenwald concentration camp in the eastern state of Thuringia.
Friends of the Thuringian Sausage, an association that runs a museum in honour of the delicacy named after the region, want to move to a new building to be located on land where the Nazis held prisoners in a so-called subcamp in World War Two.
"We are shocked and irritated by the total lack of sensitivity," said Reinhard Schramm, head of the Jewish community in Thuringia, home to some 800 Jews.
"We are in talks with city officials and hope we can find a solution that honours the victims."
The site of the former subcamp lies on the outskirts of the city of Muehlhausen, some 80 km northwest of Buchenwald, on a patch of land that a private investor bought from the government in 2008.
The investor now wants to build a theatre, a hotel and a building to house the new sausage museum - a project that has received the backing of the city.
The Muehlhausen city council held a meeting on Thursday attended by representatives of the Jewish community to find a solution, Schramm said.
One idea being considered is to ensure that the new project includes some kind of memorial to the victims of the Nazis.
A spokesman for the First German Sausage Museum, currently located in Holzhausen, 60 km south of Muehlhausen, did not respond to an email asking for comment.
The museum announced on Wednesday its plans to move to Muehlhausen, saying the new site would give it more seating capacity and allow it to include new attractions.
Thuringian sausages, usually made with pork mince, caraway, marjoram, and garlic, are one of the most famous of the more than 1,500 sausage varieties made in Germany.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Friends of the Thuringian Sausage, an association that runs a museum in honour of the delicacy named after the region, want to move to a new building to be located on land where the Nazis held prisoners in a so-called subcamp in World War Two.
"We are shocked and irritated by the total lack of sensitivity," said Reinhard Schramm, head of the Jewish community in Thuringia, home to some 800 Jews.
"We are in talks with city officials and hope we can find a solution that honours the victims."
The site of the former subcamp lies on the outskirts of the city of Muehlhausen, some 80 km northwest of Buchenwald, on a patch of land that a private investor bought from the government in 2008.
The investor now wants to build a theatre, a hotel and a building to house the new sausage museum - a project that has received the backing of the city.
The Muehlhausen city council held a meeting on Thursday attended by representatives of the Jewish community to find a solution, Schramm said.
One idea being considered is to ensure that the new project includes some kind of memorial to the victims of the Nazis.
A spokesman for the First German Sausage Museum, currently located in Holzhausen, 60 km south of Muehlhausen, did not respond to an email asking for comment.
The museum announced on Wednesday its plans to move to Muehlhausen, saying the new site would give it more seating capacity and allow it to include new attractions.
Thuringian sausages, usually made with pork mince, caraway, marjoram, and garlic, are one of the most famous of the more than 1,500 sausage varieties made in Germany.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabboo Ratnani Reveals How He Maintains the Exclusivity of His Celebrity Calendars
- Amazon Gets Alternate Sellers in Place For Selling Products, as New FDI Rules Are Also Stressing Out Shoppers
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results