WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

German Journalist Accuses French Ex-president of 'Grabbing' Her, Files Sexual Assault Complaint

File photo of former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing. (Image: REUTERS)

File photo of former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing. (Image: REUTERS)

Giscard's French lawyer said Thursday that the 94-year-old former president retains 'no memory' of the incident. Giscard was president of France from 1974-1981.

Share this:

A German journalist has accused former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing of repeatedly grabbing her during an interview, and filed a sexual assault complaint with Paris prosecutors, according to French and German news reports.

Giscard's French lawyer said Thursday that the 94-year-old former president retains "no memory" of the incident. Giscard was president of France from 1974-1981.

German broadcaster WDR reported Wednesday night that it investigated the alleged misconduct after the journalist interviewed Giscard for WDR in December 2018.

The journalist said Giscard grabbed her buttocks three times and she tried to push his hand away, according to reports by French daily Le Monde and German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung.

WDR said it asked lawyers to investigate, and then sent a protest letter to Giscard last year saying, we cannot tolerate our employees being confronted with such situations. The journalist filed a legal complaint this March with Paris prosecutors, the reports said. The prosecutor's office would not comment Thursday.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Giscard's lawyer Jean-Marc Fedida suggested possible legal retaliation against a particularly undignified and offensive media (attack)" around the accusation.

According to Le Monde, the journalist didn't file a complaint right away because she didn't understand enough about the French justice system, but later changed her mind in part thanks to inspiration from the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading