German Lawmakers Elect Merkel to Fourth Term as Chancellor
Lawmakers voted by 364 to 315, with nine abstentions, in favour of re-electing Merkel, 63.
Angela Merkel, German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party waves following the start of the CDU's election rally for Germany's general election in Dortmund. (Image: Reuters)
Berlin: German lawmakers voted on Wednesday to re-elect Angela Merkel as chancellor for a fourth, and likely final, term that may prove her most challenging yet as she leads a fragile coalition with her standing diminished.
"I accept the vote," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament after the vote.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
