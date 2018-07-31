English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
German Man Acquitted Over 'Racist' Bombing 18 Years on
Ralf Spies was cleared of 12 counts of attempted murder and a charge of causing an explosion in the attack in the western city of Duesseldorf on the afternoon of July 27, 2000.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Düsseldorf: An alleged neo-Nazi was acquitted by a German court Tuesday for a bombing 18 years ago targeting Jewish immigrants at a commuter rail station.
Ralf Spies was cleared of 12 counts of attempted murder and a charge of causing an explosion in the attack in the western city of Duesseldorf on the afternoon of July 27, 2000. One woman lost her unborn baby in the blast.
Spies was known to police as a right-wing extremist at the time and ran a military surplus store near the scene of the crime, which shocked Germany and drew international condemnation.
