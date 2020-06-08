WORLD

1-MIN READ

German Minister Says US Has Not Confirmed it Plans to Withdraw Troops

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/Files

Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said she would not speculate about the reports without confirmation.

  • Reuters Berlin
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Berlin has not yet received confirmation from Washington about reports that the United States plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday.

"I don't want to speculate on something for which I have no confirmation," she told a news conference. "The fact is the presence of US troops in Germany serves the entire security of the NATO alliance - so American security too. That is the basis on which we work together."

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.


