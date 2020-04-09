WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

German Partial Unemployment to Exceed 2009 Crisis Level, Warns Federal Labour Agency

The German economy, Europe's biggest, is expected to shrink by nearly 10 percent in the second quarter. (Representative image: REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel)

The German economy, Europe's biggest, is expected to shrink by nearly 10 percent in the second quarter. (Representative image: REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel)

The agency president Detlef Scheele said that it was impossible to say exactly how many individual employees would be placed on the scheme, but said it would be "significantly" more than the peak of 1.4 million seen during the financial crisis.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Share this:

Almost 650,000 businesses had applied for Germany's reduced-hours work scheme by April 6, official figures showed on Thursday, with the government expecting uptake to exceed levels seen in the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The latest figures released by Germany's federal labour agency (BA) mark a 40 percent rise in applications, up from 470,000 on the last count a fortnight ago.

BA president Detlef Scheele said that it was impossible to say exactly how many individual employees would be placed on the scheme, but said it would be "significantly" more than the peak of 1.4 million seen during the financial crisis.

The government itself expects uptake to be as high as 2.1 million people this time around.

Known as "Kurzarbeit", the scheme is a crucial tool in Germany's plan to keep labour market structures intact as the economy grinds to a halt.

First tested in the financial crisis, the measure tops up from government coffers the pay of workers placed on shorter hours by their employer, preserving the contractual relationship for the time when activity rebounds.

Companies must apply for the aid to the local branch of the BA.

On Thursday, the BA said applications had come in from "all sectors", but particularly from non-essential businesses and restaurants which have been forced to close during the crisis.

Germany has also banned public gatherings of more than two people and urged citizens to stay at home where possible.

The government has relaxed the requirements for companies to qualify for the "Kurzarbeit" scheme in the face of the crisis, reducing the threshold for the proportion of workers who must be affected to 10 percent, from one-third previously.

Several of Germany's biggest companies have signed up including auto giant Volkswagen, which has placed 80,000 of its workers on the scheme.

The German economy, Europe's biggest, is expected to shrink by nearly 10 percent in the second quarter due to the fallout from COVID-19, leading research institutes warned on Wednesday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,113,826

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,550,329

    +32,369

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,794

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,709

    +3,254
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres