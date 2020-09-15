German Plans To Take In Around 1,500 Migrants From Greek Islands - Dpa

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer are planning to take in around 1,500 refugees from the Greek islands, German news agency dpa reported on Tuesday.

Dpa cited politicians focussed on domestic policy as saying that these would be families with children.

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through the overcrowded Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos last Wednesday.

