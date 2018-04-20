GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
German Police Defuse World War II Bomb After Evacuating Central Berlin

Authorities declared an exclusion zone with an 800-metre (yard) radius around the site located just north of the central railway station to defuse the 500-kg British bomb which was discovered during building work this week, more than seven decades after the end of World War Two.

AFP

Updated:April 20, 2018, 6:15 PM IST
The bomb defusing team pose with dismantled World War Two bomb at a construction site next to the central train station in Berlin, on April 20, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Axel Schmidt)
Berlin: Bomb disposal experts defused a World War Two bomb in Berlin on Friday after evacuating an area in the heart of Berlin including the central train station, a hospital and the Economy Ministry.

The 500-kg British bomb was discovered during building work this week, more than seven decades after the end of World War Two.

Some 10,000 people - including residents, hospital patients and office workers - were evacuated from 9 a.m. from buildings within an 800 metre radius of the bomb while experts performed the delicate operation.

Police posted a video on Twitter showing officers walking up the stairs in an apartment building with the caption: "We're not bringing room service or breakfast in bed but a personal wake-up call."

The gave the all the clear in the early afternoon and the city began getting back to normal.

Long-distance and local train transport at the central station was disrupted for several hours but police said on Twitter that the station had now re-opened. Bus and tram services also restarted.

The evacuation area included the Natural History Museum, the BND intelligence agency, a clinic of the Charite hospital and an army hospital.

Some roads were closed but were due to gradually reopen.

Germany still discovers more than 2,000 tonnes of live bombs and munitions every year.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
