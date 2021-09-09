CHANGE LANGUAGE
German Prosecutors Raid Finance, Justice Ministries Over Money Laundering Probe

German prosecutors said they had seized documents at the finance and justice ministries. (Image: Pixabay/File)

Prosecutors said in a statement they had been investigating the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) since 2020.

German prosecutors said on Thursday they had seized documents at the finance and justice ministries as part of an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by a government agency that is responsible for investigating money laundering.

Prosecutors said in a statement they had been investigating the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) since 2020 because the agency had not forwarded reports made by banks of possible money laundering to the police and the judiciary.

first published:September 09, 2021, 15:47 IST