English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Spy Agency BND Said North Korean Rockets Can Reach Germany, Central Europe: Paper
North Korea is pursuing its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the US mainland.
On August 31, 2017, North Korea issued a new stamp issued in commemoration of the successful second test launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile which is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Photo: KCNA/via Reuters)
Berlin: North Korean rockets can now be fitted with nuclear weapons and could reach Germany and central Europe, a top official with Germany's foreign intelligence agency told lawmakers this week, according to a report in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
BND Deputy Director Ole Diehl told lawmakers during a closed-door meeting that the assessment was "certain," the newspaper reported, citing participants in the briefing.
At the same time, Diehl said the agency viewed talks between North and South Korea as a positive sign.
No comment was immediately available from the BND.
A senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday for talks with former U.S. and South Korean officials, Yonhap News Agency reported, amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible U.S.-North Korean summit.
North Korea is pursuing its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
It defends the programmes as a necessary deterrent against perceived plans for invasion by the United States, which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean war. The United States denies such plans.
Tensions have eased in recent weeks, coinciding with North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics held in the South last month.
Also Watch
BND Deputy Director Ole Diehl told lawmakers during a closed-door meeting that the assessment was "certain," the newspaper reported, citing participants in the briefing.
At the same time, Diehl said the agency viewed talks between North and South Korea as a positive sign.
No comment was immediately available from the BND.
A senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday for talks with former U.S. and South Korean officials, Yonhap News Agency reported, amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible U.S.-North Korean summit.
North Korea is pursuing its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
It defends the programmes as a necessary deterrent against perceived plans for invasion by the United States, which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean war. The United States denies such plans.
Tensions have eased in recent weeks, coinciding with North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics held in the South last month.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Outrage Over 60 Year Copyright Law
- Roger Federer Makes Best Start to Season, Aiming for Sixth Indian Wells Title
- Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat