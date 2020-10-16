German Utility Restores Water Supply To Tesla After Stoppage
A German utility said Friday it is restoring water supply to the construction site of a Tesla factory near Berlin, a day after it was cut off because of an unpaid bill.
October 16, 2020
BERLIN: A German utility said Friday it is restoring water supply to the construction site of a Tesla factory near Berlin, a day after it was cut off because of an unpaid bill.
The payment has arrived and our colleagues are on their way to turn the taps back on, Sandra Ponesky, a spokeswoman for utility company WSE, told news agency dpa.
On Thursday, WSE said it had shut down the pipes after repeated warnings, and that a 14-day notice period had expired.
Tesla is building its first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles a year there.
Work at the site in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin, has been taking place at breakneck speed.
