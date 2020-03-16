English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Germany Bans Religious Assemblies, Closes Shops in Coronavirus Fight

Medical staff inform people lining up for a test in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing-up centre in Dresden, Germany, March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

The sweeping restrictions aimed at 'limiting social contact in public places' will leave most sites from museums to swimming pools to gyms shuttered.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
The German government on Monday banned gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues and ordered non-essential shops as well as playgrounds shut, as it battled to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sweeping restrictions aimed at "limiting social contact in public places" will leave most sites from museums to swimming pools to gyms shuttered.

But supermarkets, banks and post offices will stay open, as will pharmacies and petrol stations.

Hairdressers, construction supply stores and laundromats will also keep operating, said the government, saying that the move was to ensure that "service providers and craftsmen can continue to carry out their trade".

Restaurants and cafes can stay open, but only until 6pm daily.

Hotels will only be used for "essential and explicitly not for tourist purposes", the government added.

Authorities had last week ordered schools shut, and regional trains have been curtailed in a bid to reduce travel.

Germany also from Monday re-introduced checks on its borders with Austria, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark, turning back motorists without an essential reason to enter Germany.

With most of Europe now in lockdown, and stock markets in a tailspin, Berlin on Friday promised companies "unlimited" credit to keep them afloat.

The economic package is worth at least 550 billion euros ($614 billion) initially — the biggest in Germany's post-war history.

