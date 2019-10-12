English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Germany Bans Weapons Sales to Turkey Over Syria Offensive
In the context of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey, German Defence minister said.
Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras al Ayn, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (AP)
Berlin: Germany is halting sales of weapons to Turkey that could be used in its operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria, its defence minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.
"In the context of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey," Heiko Maas was quoted as telling the Sunday edition of Bild.
