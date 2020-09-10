WORLD

Germany Confirms First Case of Swine Fever in Wild Boar: Agriculture Minister

German Minister for Food and Agriculture Julia Kloeckner addresses the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

A suspected case in a wild boar was announced on Wednesday night and tests from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute had confirmed the presence of the disease, Kloeckner said.

A case of African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed in a wild boar in eastern Germany, Germany’s agriculture minister said on Thursday.

The case concerned a wild boar, not a farm animal, found near the German-Polish border in the eastern state of Brandenburg, German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said at a press conference.

A suspected case in a wild boar was announced on Wednesday night and tests from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute had confirmed the presence of the disease, Kloeckner said. The disease is not dangerous to humans but fatal to pigs and herds. Some countries impose import bans from regions where it has been discovered, even in non-farm wild boars.

