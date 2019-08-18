Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

Germany & Hungary to Mark 30th Anniversary of 'Iron Curtain Picnic'

Laszlo Magas, who organised the Pan-European picnic in 1989, said it was 'shocking and wonderful to see those people with their kids on their shoulders, approaching the border'.

Reuters

Updated:August 18, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Germany & Hungary to Mark 30th Anniversary of 'Iron Curtain Picnic'
File Photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reuters)
Loading...

Sopron: Thirty years ago on Monday Hungarian border guards for the first time allowed people from communist East Germany to cross freely into Austria and hundreds of them rejoiced. The Iron Curtain was passing into history.

This was a milestone in a year of momentous change in Europe, leading in a few short months to the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989. But Hungary, the first country to dismantle the east-west frontier, was also the first to fortify its southern border against a big new influx of Asian and African immigrants.

In 2015, Hungary built a high-tech double razor wire fence, complete with heat sensors, night vision cameras and constant border patrols along its 300-kilometre (186-mile) border with Serbia and Croatia.

This was the physical manifestation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's vision of a "fortress Europe". The immigration issue threw a wrench into the usually close ties between Hungary and Germany, since Orban clashed with the views of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who initially threw the gates open to migrants. Orban and Merkel will mark the fall of the Iron Curtain together in Sopron on Monday.

In Europe, opinions are divided on these new barriers. For some of those whose lives were changed forever by their chance to flee to the West, they are a calamity. They remember fondly the so-called Pan-European Picnic, where hundreds of East Germans broke through to Austria as border guards stood aside.

"That was our second birthday," said Hermann Pfitzenreiter, who took his wife and small children across the border that day and came back to the border town Sopron to mark the anniversary and meet old Hungarian friends.

"Erecting these walls and fences, it's catastrophic," added his wife Margarete. "As Germans we belonged in Germany, but we had experienced the same unliveable life (as today's immigrants). I'd love to drop Viktor Orban on the other side so he feels what that is like."

"High as these walls maybe, they will never deter people," Hermann Pfitzenreiter said. "What you see in the pictures (of us crossing) can't be put into words. We could not believe it was happening, it was total ecstasy, it had been unthinkable." The Pfitzenreiters, interviewed by Reuters in Sopron, now live in Germany, near Mannheim.

Hungarians who helped bring down the Iron Curtain resent any parallels with Hungary's current southern border fortifications or its practice of keeping immigration next to zero, saying such practice is necessary to preserve the Europe that the events of 1989 created.

Arpad Bella, who headed up the border station unit posted at the Sopron crossing in August 1989, said he had his hands full with the Pan-European Picnic, a political jamboree packed with hundreds of "Ossies", or east Germans.

"I could confront them and risk violence, or let them through and face the consequences," he said at the memorial park now on that spot. He chose the latter. "Every border guard was sick of the task... We just wanted them gone."

Eventually, he evaded consequences as his chief waited on the national chief, who waited on the interior minister, who waited on then prime minister Miklos Nemeth, who waited on Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev.

"Everyone waited until in September the borders were opened officially and everyone was free to march West." "We did that for the sake of European unity. And what we do now serves to preserve that unity. If some countries dislike that or it hurts some interests, let them worry about it. I fully support Viktor Orban in this policy."

Laszlo Magas, who organised the Pan-European picnic in 1989, said it was "shocking and wonderful to see those people with their kids on their shoulders, approaching the border all scared then erupt in happiness when they stepped over to Austria."

Magas said that had nothing to do with today's situation. "It was anachronistic to have two Germanys. We were helping a nation. This here is completely different. Let's not mix that up with the fence that the masses of migrants forced us to build."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram