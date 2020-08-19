WORLD

1-MIN READ

Germany investigates car crash series in Berlin as Islamist attack - Focus

German authorities are investigating a series of car accidents that left several people injured on a Berlin motorway on Tuesday evening as an Islamist attack, prosecutors' spokesman told Focus magazine on Wednesday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
BERLIN German authorities are investigating a series of car accidents that left several people injured on a Berlin motorway on Tuesday evening as an Islamist attack, prosecutors’ spokesman told Focus magazine on Wednesday.

“According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the spokesman was quoted as saying. He added that there were also indications that the 30-year-old suspect with an Iraqi citizenship had psychological problems.

A spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutors was not immediately available for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 19, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
