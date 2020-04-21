WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Germany Plans to Buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 US-made F-18s: Defence Minister

File photo of German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. (Image credit: Twitter@akk)

File photo of German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. (Image credit: Twitter@akk)

Amid growing criticism over her decision to include US-made aircraft in the mix, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the F-18s were needed as "bridging technology".

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
Share this:

Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters and 45 US-made F-18s to replace ageing combat jets, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Tuesday, emphasising that the US planes satisfied NATO requirements.

Amid growing criticism over her decision to include US-made aircraft in the mix, the minister told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper the F-18s were needed as "bridging technology".

To retire the present fleet of Tornado aircraft, the Luftwaffe (airforce) must maintain certain capabilities, and she told the German daily "it has to be said, that currently only US manufacturers are offering" the capacity to carry nuclear weapons.

In a letter to parliament's defence committee, the minister underscored that the Boeing-built jets would allow Germany to meet its NATO nuclear sharing duties as they can carry US atomic warheads.

At present, the Tornado is the only Luftwaffe plane certified to carry nuclear arms. The minister stressed however that Eurofighters would be the "backbone of the Luftwaffe".

An advanced Franco-German fighter dubbed the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is not expected to be ready until 2040.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,669,614

    +52,401*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,501,156

    +85,021*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,732

    +26,749*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,810

    +5,871*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres