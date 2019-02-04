English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Germany Recognises Venezuela Opposition Chief Juan Guaido as Acting President
Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Tokyo, 'As of yesterday, no presidential election had been called. Therefore, Guaido is the person we are talking to and we expect him to begin an election process as soon as possible.'
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Germany on Monday joined several other European countries in recognising Venezuela's opposition chief Juan Guaido as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to announce new presidential elections.
"As of yesterday, no presidential election had been called," Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Tokyo.
"Therefore, Guaido is the person we are talking to and we expect him to begin an election process as soon as possible.
"He is the legitimate interim president for this task from Germany's point of view and from the point of view of several European countries.
"We hope that this process can be carried out as quickly and peacefully as possible."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
