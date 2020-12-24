Germany Records First Case of UK Covid-19 Strain in Woman Who Flew in from London
A hotel with lights in some rooms on to form a heart near the buildings of the banking district in in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 as Germany continues its second lockdown to avoid the further outspread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The woman had arrived in Frankfurt airport on December 20 from London Heathrow. She was driven home by her relatives into quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the airport.
- Berlin
- Last Updated: December 24, 2020, 21:49 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Germany on Thursday recorded its first case of the mutant coronavirus variant sweeping Britain, after a woman who flew in from London tested positive for the strain. "It is the first known case in Germany," the health ministry of Baden-Wuerttemberg state said in a statement.
The woman had arrived in Frankfurt airport on December 20 from London Heathrow. She was driven home by her relatives into quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the airport.
A day later, she began showing mild symptoms and a second test also turned up positive. A sample of her swab test was sent to a specialised laboratory for further analysis. "Today the virus variant B.1.1.7 was detected there," added the regional ministry.
Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom until January 6 after the new strain, which British authorities say is more infectious, appeared there.