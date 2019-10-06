Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Germany Reports Landmark Case of Mosquito-borne West Nile Virus

The virus originated in Africa but has been spread northward by migratory birds and mosquitoes. There have been several outbreaks in southern and central Europe in recent years.

Associated Press

Updated:October 6, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Germany Reports Landmark Case of Mosquito-borne West Nile Virus
Image :©HAYKIRDI /Istock.com

Berlin: Authorities are reporting the first known human case of West Nile virus transmitted by mosquitoes in Germany, a development apparently hastened by climate change.

The national disease control and tropical medicine centers said Friday the person developed encephalitis but recovered after hospital treatment.

The virus originated in Africa but has been spread northward by migratory birds and mosquitoes. There have been several outbreaks in southern and central Europe in recent years. It is found in much of the US.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit of Germany's Bernhard Nocht Institute tropical medicine center said that "the unusually warm summers of the last two years, triggered by climate change, apparently have contributed to WNV establishing itself north of the Alps."

The virus causes dangerous meningitis or encephalitis in less than 1% of those infected.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram