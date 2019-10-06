Germany Reports Landmark Case of Mosquito-borne West Nile Virus
Image :©HAYKIRDI /Istock.com
Berlin: Authorities are reporting the first known human case of West Nile virus transmitted by mosquitoes in Germany, a development apparently hastened by climate change.
The national disease control and tropical medicine centers said Friday the person developed encephalitis but recovered after hospital treatment.
The virus originated in Africa but has been spread northward by migratory birds and mosquitoes. There have been several outbreaks in southern and central Europe in recent years. It is found in much of the US.
Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit of Germany's Bernhard Nocht Institute tropical medicine center said that "the unusually warm summers of the last two years, triggered by climate change, apparently have contributed to WNV establishing itself north of the Alps."
The virus causes dangerous meningitis or encephalitis in less than 1% of those infected.
