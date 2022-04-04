CHANGE LANGUAGE
Germany Says 'Not Possible' Yet to Cut Russian Gas

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gestures as he gives a press statement with the French Economy Minister at the Finance Ministry in Berlin on March 31, 2022. (AFP)

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said 'we have to cut all economic relationships with Russia, but at the moment, it's not possible to cut the gas supplies'

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Monday it was not yet possible for the EU to cut Russian gas imports as a sanction against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine since it would do more harm than just to Russia.

“We have to cut all economic relationships with Russia, but at the moment, it’s not possible to cut the gas supplies. We need some time," Lindner said as he arrived for talks with his eurozone counterparts in Luxembourg.

first published:April 04, 2022, 22:53 IST