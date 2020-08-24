WORLD

1-MIN READ

Germany Says Protection Of Kremlin Critic Navalny Is Necessary

Germany Says Protection Of Kremlin Critic Navalny Is Necessary

Personal protection of Alexei Navalny is necessary since the Russian opposition politician was possibly the target of a poison attack, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
BERLIN: Personal protection of Alexei Navalny is necessary since the Russian opposition politician was possibly the target of a poison attack, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“Because there is a certain probability of a poison attack, protection is necessary”, Steffen Seibert said at a regular news conference.

Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and was airlifted to Germany for treatment on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

