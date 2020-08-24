Germany Says Protection Of Kremlin Critic Navalny Is Necessary

BERLIN: Personal protection of Alexei Navalny is necessary since the Russian opposition politician was possibly the target of a poison attack, a German government spokesman said on Monday.
“Because there is a certain probability of a poison attack, protection is necessary”, Steffen Seibert said at a regular news conference.
Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and was airlifted to Germany for treatment on Saturday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
