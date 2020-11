Germany Sticks With Under-fire Joachim Löw As Coach

BERLIN: The German soccer federation is sticking with Joachim Lw as coach of the national team despite the 6-0 loss to Spain.

The federation said Monday that its management agreed in a conference call that Lw, who has been in charge since taking over after the 2006 World Cup, should unreservedly continue with the team.

A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and the national coach, the federation said, referring to the match against Spain in the Nations League on Nov. 17.

The federations top officials, including president Fritz Keller and vice president Rainer Koch, met with Lw and national team director Oliver Bierhoff on Monday morning.

The federation said Lw informed the members of the executive committee of his assessments, ideas and plans for the European Championship, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany was drawn into a tough group with France, Portugal and Hungary for Euro 2020, which will be held in June 2021.

Lw led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014, but his reputation took a hit following the teams poor title defense in Russia and no clear upward trend since.

Lw dropped stalwarts Thomas Mller, Mats Hummels and Jrme Boateng, but their younger replacements have failed to live up to expectations and the team has been prone to costly mistakes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarn Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor