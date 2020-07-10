WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador over Hong Kong Law: Report

FILE PHOTO: Anti-national security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Anti-national security law protesters march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Critics say the new law dramatically curtails civil rights in a region that previously enjoyed wide autonomy.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
Share this:

Germany asked China's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Friday for a discussion about the new Hong Kong security law, a Foreign Ministry official said.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which first reported the meeting, Miguel Berger, the state secretary with responsibility for the region, "repeated the German government's position" to Wu Ken, the Chinese ambassador.

The official said the ministry had expressed concerns over the law.

Critics say the new law dramatically curtails civil rights in a region that previously enjoyed wide autonomy.

Next Story
Loading