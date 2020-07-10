Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador over Hong Kong Law: Report

Germany asked China's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Friday for a discussion about the new Hong Kong security law, a Foreign Ministry official said.

According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which first reported the meeting, Miguel Berger, the state secretary with responsibility for the region, "repeated the German government's position" to Wu Ken, the Chinese ambassador.

The official said the ministry had expressed concerns over the law.

Critics say the new law dramatically curtails civil rights in a region that previously enjoyed wide autonomy.