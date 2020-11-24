News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Germany To Give 430 Million Euros A Year To Afghanistan

GENEVA: Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday pledged to give 430 million euros ($510.45 million)to Afghanistan next year and through to 2024, provided that the country shows its commitment to the peace process, among other conditions.

“It is in this spirit of mutual responsibility that we will provide up to 430 million euros in civilian assistance for the coming year and we intend to maintain this level until 2024 if conditions allow,” Heiko Maas said via in a virtual statement at a pledging conference in Geneva.

($1 = 0.8424 euros)

  • First Published: November 24, 2020, 22:12 IST
