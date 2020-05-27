WORLD

1-MIN READ

Germany to Lift Coronavirus-related Travel Warning for EU Countries from June 15

Medical staff inform people lining up for a test in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing-up centre in Dresden, Germany. (Reuters)

Medical staff inform people lining up for a test in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing-up centre in Dresden, Germany. (Reuters)

The step would also include non-EU member states Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. This would open the way to separate pieces of advice on travel for given regions.

  • Reuters Berlin
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.

A government source said on Tuesday that the step would also include non-EU member states Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. This would open the way to separate pieces of advice on travel for given regions.

The German cabinet is expected to formally approve the relaxed travel guidelines for other EU countries next week as Europe's largest economy slowly eases restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.


