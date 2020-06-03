WORLD

1-MIN READ

Germany to Lift Travel Warning for European Countries on June 15

Image used for representation (Photo: Reuters)

Germany issued a warning against all nonessential foreign travel in March. The aim is to change that for Germany's 26 European Union partners, other countries outside the EU that are part of Europe's passport-free Schengen travel area and Britain.

Germany's government says it plans to lift a travel warning for European countries on June 15, but it may still advise against travel in some cases, for example to Britain if quarantine rules there remain in place.


Germany issued a warning against all nonessential foreign travel in March. The aim is to change that for Germany's 26 European Union partners, other countries outside the EU that are part of Europe's passport-free Schengen travel area and Britain.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that the warning would be replaced with more conventional travel advice "so long as there are no longer entry bans and no large-scale confinement" in the countries concerned. He said all countries except Norway and Spain, where entry restrictions are expected to last longer, now fulfill those conditions.

Maas said that the new travel advice won't amount to "an invitation to travel," and in some cases may advise against trips -- "for instance to Britain, so long as there is still an obligatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving there.


