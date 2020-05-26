WORLD

Germany Wants to End Travel Warning for 31 European Countries

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (Photo Credit: AP)

On May 18, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was hoping to ease a travel warning on all tourist trips abroad that is in place until June 15.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
The German government wants to end a travel warning for tourist trips to 31 European countries from June 15 if the coronavirus situation allows, magazine Focus on Tuesday cited dpa news agency as reporting.

It said a paper on European tourism that may be agreed by the cabinet on Wednesday showed the government wanted to allow travel to the 26 other European Union nations and Britain as well as the four non-EU countries in the Schengen passport-free zone - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

