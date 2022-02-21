CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Germany Warns of 'Extremely Dangerous Situation' in Ukraine Crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a joint press conference in Berlin. (AFP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday afternoon.

The intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to an "extremely dangerous situation," a German government spokesperson said on Monday. Sanctions against Russia would be put in place after further territorial infringements of Ukraine, the spokesperson said, adding that Western partners would decide what would qualify as territorial infringement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday afternoon, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

first published:February 21, 2022, 16:55 IST