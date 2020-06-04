Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel Condemns Racist 'Murder' of George Floyd in US
Merkel said racism is something terrible and society in the United States is very polarised.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday condemned the death in US police custody of George Floyd as "murder", saying that "racism is something terrible".
"This murder of George Floyd is very terrible. Racism is something terrible. Society in the United States is very polarised," she told national broadcaster ZDF in an interview.
