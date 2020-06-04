WORLD

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel Condemns Racist 'Murder' of George Floyd in US

File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Merkel said racism is something terrible and society in the United States is very polarised.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 11:33 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday condemned the death in US police custody of George Floyd as "murder", saying that "racism is something terrible".

"This murder of George Floyd is very terrible. Racism is something terrible. Society in the United States is very polarised," she told national broadcaster ZDF in an interview.


