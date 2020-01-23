English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Get An Economics Degree Greta, Then Let's Talk: US Treasury Chief Takes a Dig at Teen Activist

File photo of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Reuters)

Addressing the Trump administration's stance on climate at the Davos Summit, Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. position had been "misunderstood."

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 23, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Davos: Just when the Swiss mountain spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg seemed to have blown over, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a new dig at the young climate activist on Thursday.

Asked during a news conference about Thunberg's call to divest from fossil fuels, Mnuchin said: "Is she the chief economist? ... After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

Mnuchin's quip came two days after Trump and Thunberg sparred indirectly at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. After Trump said the U.S. had committed to joining the one trillion tree initiative, Thunberg retorted that fixing the climate crisis was not only about trees.

Before he left Davos, however, Trump seemed to extend an olive branch, saying he wished he had seen Thunberg speak.

Addressing the Trump administration's stance on climate, Mnuchin said the U.S. position had been "misunderstood."

"There is a real misinterpretation of the U.S. policy. Let me be very clear: President Trump absolutely believes in clean air and clean water and having a clean environment."
