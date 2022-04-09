Ghaziabad Student Shot Dead In Canada: Toronto Cops Yet To Find Suspects, Make Arrests

Kartik Vasudev, an Indian student, was shot dead in Canada’s Sherbourne locality on Thursday. Kartik was a student who was enrolled in Seneca University. “We are shocked [and] distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday,” the Indian consulate in Toronto said in a tweet.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar in a tweet also expressed his deepest condolences towards the family. “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The police officials in Toronto have not been able until now to shed light as to why the 21-year-old marketing management student was shot to death. Police have asked witnesses to come forward and they have not made any arrests so far. Police officials told Canadian news agency CBC that they have no information on suspects. The shooting occurred on Glen Road outside the Sherbourne subway station.

Jitesh Vasudev, while speaking to news agency CBC, said that he could not understand why somebody would shoot his son. “We’ve lost our young child over there. My son was polite, humble and a sweet child. Why was my son the target?” Jitesh was quoted as saying by the CBC. He said that Kartik arrived in Canada in January. He planned for five years before coming to Canada.

The report says that Kartik worked a job at a downtown restaurant in a safe neighbourhood and was on his way to the shift when he was shot.

“He was simply going to work. We want to know; it’s our right to know. We’ve lost our son,” Jitesh further added.

Police officers told the CBC that they found Kartik with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The Toronto police officials reached the site around 5pm.

Seneca College and its administration also expressed their grief and extended their condolences towards Kartik’s family.

A report by news agency the Indian Express revealed that Kartik hailed from Ghaziabad and his body would reach his parents in a week. His relative told Indian Express that they too were concerned when on the day of his death they called up his employer and found out he did not report to duty, only to find out later that he was shot dead.

