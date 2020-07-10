Ghislaine Maxwell, Charged with Luring Underage Girls for Jeffrey Epstein, Says She Deserves Bail
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference on oceans and sustainable development at the United Nations in New York, US June 25, 2013 in this screengrab taken from United Nations TV file footage. (UNTV/Handout via REUTERS)
Maxwell's request was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan eight days after her arrest in New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding at a sprawling property she bought while shielding her identity.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, said on Friday she should be granted bail, after having been charged with luring underage girls so he could sexually abuse them.
