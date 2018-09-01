English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghost Ship in Myanmar Waters Earlier Towed by Indonesian-Manned Vessel
Fishermen came across the rusted and empty vessel, bearing the name "Sam Rataulangi PB 1600", drifting in the Gulf of Martaban, about 11 kilometres (seven miles) off the coast of Myanmar's commercial capital.
Yangon: A stranded vessel empty of crew and goods that was found in Myanmar's waters this week was earlier being towed by a ship with 13 Indonesian nationals before it became unmoored, the Myanmar Navy said.
Fishermen came across the rusted and empty vessel, bearing the name "Sam Rataulangi PB 1600", drifting in the Gulf of Martaban, about 11 kilometres (seven miles) off the coast of Myanmar's commercial capital.
Myanmar Navy personnel boarded the vessel to investigate the situation this week, and shed some light on their search in a post on the navy's official Facebook page late Friday.
"It was the view that the ship could have been towed by another ship after two cables... were found at its head", the post said.
The navy's coastal radar records showed the movement of two ships on Sunday and Monday in the Yangon and Sittaung rivers — which run into the Gulf of Martaban.
Based on these findings, the navy scoured the waters for a second ship and found the "Independence" vessel, carrying 13 Indonesian crew members, about 80 kilometres from Yangon's shores.
After questioning the crew members, the navy discovered that the Independence departed August 13 from Jakarta towing the old vessel bound for a ship-breaking factory in Bangladesh, the Facebook post said.
"They faced bad weather when they arrived south of Yangon River", the navy said. "The cables attached to the ship broke, and the ship was floating along with the tide and it was difficult to continue its journey."
Old and unseaworthy vessels are often towed to Bangladesh's southern Chittagong province, which houses a thriving — and controversial — ship-breaking industry.
According to the Marine Traffic website, which lists the movements of ships around the globe, the vessel was built in 2001 and had a deadweight of 26,500 tonnes. The navy said the investigation is ongoing.
