Gibraltar to Decide on Release of Indians on Board Seized Iranian ship: UK

New Delhi: The UK on Wednesday said the authorities in Gibraltar will decide on release of the Indian crew on board an Iranian oil tanker following due process of law.

High Commissioner of the UK Dominic Asquith also said British marines had acted against Iranian ship 'Grace 1' as the oil it was going to a country against whom the EU had slapped sanctions.

"There is no question of a swap," he said when asked about whether there could be any link between release of the 24 Indian crew on board Grace 1 and the Indian crew on board British oil tanker Stena Impero seized by Iran.