1-MIN READ

Gilead to Buy 49.9% Stake in Cancer Drug Developer Pionyr for $275 Million

FILE PHOTO: A Gilead Sciences, Inc. office is shown in Foster City, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

FILE PHOTO: A Gilead Sciences, Inc. office is shown in Foster City, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a $315 million option exercise fee.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9% stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for $275 million.

The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a $315 million option exercise fee.

