Gilead to Buy 49.9% Stake in Cancer Drug Developer Pionyr for $275 Million

The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a $315 million option exercise fee.
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9% stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for $275 million.
