Gilead's Remdesivir Slows Progression of Covid-19 in Monkeys, Shows Study
Remdesivir, has emerged as one of the most promising candidates to treat COVID-19.
In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaques infected with the new coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature said on Tuesday.
In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs, according to the study authors.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Gilead's,Remdesivir,Slows,Progression,of,Covid-19,in,Monkeys,,Shows,Study,antiviral,drug,coronavirus,&publish_min=2020-06-07T16:47:25.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-09T16:47:25.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story