1-MIN READ

Glenda Jackson film to launch PBS' 'Masterpiece' anniversary

Acclaimed actress Glenda Jackson will launch the 50th season of PBS Masterpiece drama showcase next year.

LOS ANGELES Acclaimed actress Glenda Jackson will launch the 50th season of PBS Masterpiece drama showcase next year.

The film Elizabeth is Missing, with Jackson as a woman in search of a vanished friend even as she copes with dementia, will air Jan. 3. It’s based on the Emma Healey novel of the same name.

Jackson, 84, is a two-time Oscar winner, for Women in Love and A Touch of Class.”

Masterpiece, from WGBH Boston and among TVs longest-running weekly prime-time series, has been home to award-winning shows including Downton Abbey and Sherlock.

The anniversary season also will include All Creatures Great and Small, a new seven-part series based on James Herriots books about his adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s England.

The series is set for a January debut. A 1970s adaptation of Herriots work was a public TV hit.

  First Published: July 30, 2020, 6:21 AM IST
