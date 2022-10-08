‘Global Ambitions, Ties with Putin, Protecting Economy’: Here’s Why Saudi Snubbed Biden on OPEC Cuts Plea

Saudi Arabia sided with Russia after it decided to slash production of crude angering the United States. The US needed to push production of oil from the oil cartel while its economy faces inflation. Saudi insisted, according to a report by Bloomberg, that its decision was forced by economics and was not politically motivated.

The decision by Saudi also shows that the longstanding alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia is facing problems despite Joe Biden, the US president, attempting to mend ties, traveled to the West Asian nation and even sat down with Prince Salman, aka MBS, whom he ahead of his win in US elections said would be made an international pariah.

The Saudi political establishment was quick to support the government narrative that economics forced it to side with Russia who raised the prospects of production cuts. Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC+ secretary general while speaking to Saudi-based Al Arabiya TV said that the production cut decision was taken based on indications that a global recession would hit economies across the planet.

Economists at Saudi investment bank Al Rajhi Capital said the West Asian nation would budget Brent oil at around $76 a barrel next year which is lower than how Brent was priced even this week and this is likely to impact Saudi Arabia’s budget for the next year.

The Bloomberg report said that instead of supporting the global economy on US’ request, the Saudi government chose to support theirs like other West Asian economies in the Gulf region.

Saudi Domination at Global Stage

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud wants to present Saudi Arabia as a major player. He plans to use the billions of dollars the West Asian nation earns from oil to make it a global power.

He has also put the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the rear-view mirror and is now courted by international peers from Europe and the US as energy crisis bites them.

His recent claim that he mediated a prisoner swap between Kyiv and Moscow also bolstered his image as an international mediator.

He is now the head of the government as he took on the additional role of prime minister from his father. This shields him from litigation in cases against him in American courts related to the death and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi.

He also ensured Saudi Arabia won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Trojena. Trojena megacity is yet to be built.

Saudi vs Iran

Saudi Arabia does not want US and other powers to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. Tehran, a regional foe, has upped its attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia and also targets them in Yemen, where through its civil war these parties are locked in a proxy war.

Gulf states lament that the US is not providing them with the protection that they need and Saudi leaders say that relations between Riyadh and Washington. Saudi officials privy to developments said the US lately attempted to bully them into certain policy positions, which failed, forcing them to take positions based on mutual interests.

The longstanding understanding between the US and Saudi Arabia was that the US provides the West Asian kingdom with military protection in exchange for a reliable supply of oil.

Don’t Upset Putin

It should be noted that Russia’s role is not limited to just energy markets but it is a stakeholder in regional conflicts be it in Syria or Turkey or Mali and Libya. Moscow does not condemn human right violations in Saudi Arabia and is involved in the nuke deal discussions with Iran.

West Asian nations also do not want to support the price cap of Russian energy exports fearing that it gives the remote control to manage prices from sellers to buyers. They also have not joined in the sanctions against Moscow for its so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

OPEC+, the oil cartel, is suspicious of the US and does not share its interests. The US, however, said the push for moving to renewables must now be aggressive so that foreign reliance on fossil fuels reduces in the near future.

