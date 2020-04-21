WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Tally Surpasses 1.7 Lakh, Two-thirds of Fatalities in Europe

Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing a street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing a street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

There are 2,483,086 recorded cases around the world, though the number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Share this:

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1,70,000 people globally, close to two-thirds of them in hardest-hit Europe, according to an AFP tally Tuesday at 0935 GMT.

In total, 1,70,226 people have died from the virus around the world, including 1,06,737 in Europe. With 42,364 deaths, the United States has the highest mortality rate, followed by Italy with 24,114 fatalities and Spain's 21,282. France has 20,265 deaths and Britain 16,509.

There are 2,483,086 recorded cases around the world, though the number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

The figures have been compiled by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres