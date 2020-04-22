WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 1.8 Lakh, Two-thirds of Fatalities in Europe

(Representative image) REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Representative image) REUTERS/Amit Dave

The United States is the country with the most deaths at 45,153, ahead of Italy with 25,085, Spain 21,717, France 21,340 and Britain with 18,100.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
More than 1,80,000 people in the world have died from the novel coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

In total, 1,80,289 deaths have been recorded worldwide for 2,596,383 infections, according to the tally. There were 1,12,848 deaths in Europe for 1,263,802 cases on the hardest-hit continent.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,720,937

    +28,927*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,603,147

    +71,343*

  • Cured/Discharged

    701,426

    +35,968*  

  • Total DEATHS

    180,784

    +6,448*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres