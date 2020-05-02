WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2.4 Lakh, Over 85% of Fatalities Reported from Europe and US: Report

Police officers wearing protective suits pick up an illegal immigrant from an apartment under enhanced lockdown, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Police officers wearing protective suits pick up an illegal immigrant from an apartment under enhanced lockdown, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

The US has the highest number of deaths at 65,173, followed by Italy (28,236), Britain (28,131), Spain (25,100) and France (24,594).

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 11:23 PM IST
More than 2,40,000 people have died of the new coronavirus worldwide with over 85% of the deaths in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally on Saturday based on official figures.

There have been 2,40,231 deaths out of 33,71,435 global cases since the virus emerged in China in December. Europe is the worst-hit continent accounting for 1,41,475 deaths out of 15,16,635 cases.

The US has the highest number of deaths at 65,173, followed by Italy (28,236), Britain (28,131), Spain (25,100) and France (24,594).

