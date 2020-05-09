WORLD

1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 2.75 Lakh, 85% of Fatalities in Europe and US

Healthcare workers prepare before taking swab samples at a traditional market in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File photo

The US is the country with the most deaths at 77,280, following by Britain on 31,241, Italy 30,201, Spain 26,478 and France 26,230.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 2,75,000 people worldwide since it began in China late last year, with more than 85% of fatalities in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures on Saturday.

In total, 2,75,018 deaths have been reported from 39,55,631 confirmed cases.

Europe is the most affected continent with 1,54,313 deaths and 16,99,566 cases. The US is the country with the most deaths at 77,280, following by Britain on 31,241, Italy 30,201, Spain 26,478 and France 26,230.

