1-MIN READ

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 160,000, Over 1 Lakh Fatalities in Europe Alone

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The United States is the country with the most reported deaths at 39,090, followed by Italy with 23,227.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
More than 160,000 people have died from the new coronavirus around the world, almost two thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Sunday based on official sources.

A total of 160,502 fatalities have been registered out of 2,331,318 cases. These include 101,398 deaths and 1,151,820 infections in Europe, the continent hardest hit by the virus.

The United States is the country with the most reported deaths at 39,090, followed by Italy with 23,227, Spain 20,453, France 19,323 and Britain 15,464.

