Global Coronavirus Deaths Top 35,000, Most Fatalities Reported in Europe; Infections Cross 7 Lakh-mark

Emergency medical staff wearing protective suits, transfer a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

Emergency medical staff wearing protective suits, transfer a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

In total, 35,905 people have died, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has the most deaths with 11,591, followed by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
More than 35,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic since it emerged late last year in China, most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Monday using official figures.

In total, 35,905 people have died, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has the most deaths with 11,591, followed by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304.

More than 7,40,00 cases have been officially detected in 183 countries and territories, including at least 4,08,203 in Europe, almost 1,50,000 in the United States and Canada with 2,635 deaths and 1,06,609 cases in Asia with 3,827 deaths.

Detected cases likely reflect only a fraction of the real number of infections as many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

